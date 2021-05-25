Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preacher at the Church of God on River Road in Monongalia County secretly took videos of boys using the restroom at the church, according to Monongalia Sheriff’s Deputies.

On April 28, members of the church found a smart phone placed on a ledge above the urinals in the men’s restroom, according to the criminal complaint. Deputies say the phone belonged to the Preacher William Page. On the phone, officials found videos of two males using the restroom and several short videos of Page setting up the phone.

Page, 59, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.