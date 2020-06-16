Advertise

WDTV Executive Sales Team

It is proven that television advertising is one of the most successful forms of getting your message to the masses. If you are interested in more information, please contact one of the following members of our Executive Sales Team.

5 NEWS Executive Sales Team 304-848-5000

Name Title Phone Extension Email Address Tim DeFazio General Manager Ext.27 timdefazio@wdtv.com John Swann General Sales Manager Ext.39 johnswann@wdtv.com Eric Wilson Local Sales Manager Ext.55 ericwilson@wdtv.com Steve Funk Sales Executive Ext.25 stevefunk@wdtv.com Pat Shaffer Sales Executive Ext.26 patshaffer@wdtv.com Sam Olivio Sales Executive Ext.35 samolivio@wdtv.com Kylee Linger Sales Executive Ext.33 kyleelinger@wdtv.com Dominique Kelley Digital Coordinator Ext.28 dominiquekelley@wdtv.com

WDTV does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender or ethnicity in the placement, scheduling and completion of purchase of advertising. Any order for advertising that includes any such restriction will not be accepted. All advertising, production services, consulting services, and digital management services sold or offered by Gray Television Group, Inc. (“Gray”) are subject to Gray’s Standard Terms and Conditions available at www.gray.tv/advertising.