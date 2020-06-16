Advertisement

Advertise

WDTV Executive Sales Team

It is proven that television advertising is one of the most successful forms of getting your message to the masses. If you are interested in more information, please contact one of the following members of our Executive Sales Team.

5 NEWS Executive Sales Team 304-848-5000

NameTitlePhone ExtensionEmail Address
Tim DeFazioGeneral ManagerExt.27timdefazio@wdtv.com
John SwannGeneral Sales ManagerExt.39johnswann@wdtv.com
Eric WilsonLocal Sales ManagerExt.55ericwilson@wdtv.com
Steve FunkSales ExecutiveExt.25stevefunk@wdtv.com
Pat ShafferSales ExecutiveExt.26patshaffer@wdtv.com
Sam OlivioSales ExecutiveExt.35samolivio@wdtv.com
Kylee LingerSales ExecutiveExt.33kyleelinger@wdtv.com
Dominique KelleyDigital CoordinatorExt.28dominiquekelley@wdtv.com

WDTV does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender or ethnicity in the placement, scheduling and completion of purchase of advertising. Any order for advertising that includes any such restriction will not be accepted. All advertising, production services, consulting services, and digital management services sold or offered by Gray Television Group, Inc. (“Gray”) are subject to Gray’s Standard Terms and Conditions available at www.gray.tv/advertising.