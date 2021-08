MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 continued its dominance in the Great Lakes American Legion Regional Tournament Thusrday, defeating Owensboro (Ky.) 12-2.

Morgantown had a collection of runs in the third inning that cemented its lead.

Post 2 will take on Midland (Mich.) Friday at 7 p.m.

