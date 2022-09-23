Former W.Va. parole officer charged with sexual assault of two victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former West Virginia parole officer has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted two people.

44-year-old Anthony DeMetro was arrested on Wednesday after being charged in federal court with civil rights violations, obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal investigators, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

DeMetro was charged in a seven-count indictment that was unsealed, with five counts of acting under color of law to deprive individuals of their civil rights, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of false statements to federal investigators, the DOJ says.

The indictment alleges that, while DeMetro was acting in his official capacity as a parole officer, he sexually assaulted two victims on a total of five separate occasions.

The indictment further alleges that DeMetro lied to a state investigator and to federal investigators about his sexual misconduct.

If convicted, DeMetro faces maximum penalties of life imprisonment on three of the civil rights counts, 20 years on the obstruction of justice count, five years on the false statements count and one year on each of the remaining civil rights counts, according to the DOJ.

The FBI Pittsburgh Field Division investigated this case.

Trial Attorneys Kathryn E. Gilbert and Nikhil Ramnaney of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Coleman for the Southern District of West Virginia are prosecuting this case.

Anyone with information about Anthony DeMetro should contact the FBI’s Charleston Resident Agency at 304-346-2300.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

