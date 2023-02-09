WVU Children’s reaches one of first milestones in operation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Children’s has reached one of its first milestones in operation

Since opening its doors back in September, WVU Children’s has been operating at near capacity.

But onw of the hospital’s pediatric specialists said she’s glad they’re able to help more children than ever before.

“We are busy and we were warned. We were told ‘You’re going to be busy when you open.’ We are overwhelmingly busy, which is a good thing,” said Dr. Kathryn Moffett, a Pediatrics Disease Specialist at WVU Medicine.

Dr. Moffett said when WVU Children’s first opened, hospitals all over were dealing with a triple threat of COVID, the flu and RSV.

She said it wasn’t too different from the peak stages of the pandemic with local hospitals working together.

We activated a care plan, just like with COVID, with meetings every morning on how are we doing the hospitals in West Virginia and the Children’s Hospitals,” Dr. Moffett said.

Moffett said things are now settling down, and she’s grateful for all of the continued support the hospital has been getting.

She said she’s hopeful the hospital will soon be able to expand further to help more people.

“The neonatologists, the pediatricians, the surgeons are right there, so I think its very reassuring to know our care is right here. You don’t have to travel, 90 miles, 200 miles away from Morgantown,” Dr. Moffett said.

Moffett said just being able to see all of the children the hospital has helped in such a short time has been amazing.

“I’ve had kids that have an amazing philosophy and outlook on life and the best thing ever. I know my outpatient clinic, and I saw a little 7 month old who had been very sick with meningitis in the hospital. He came back, and he looked wonderful and was smiling, kicking and doing everything that a 7 month old should do. He was like a differnet kind, and to me that was very rewarding,” Moffett said.

