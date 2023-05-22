Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ local hospital, authorities say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after police say he threatened to “shoot up” a local hospital where he worked.

A criminal complaint shows Codie Holbert, 28, of Uniontown, PA, is charged with felony terroristic threats.

A Monongalia County deputy responded Friday morning to Mon General where several employees had reported to security that Holbert threatened to “shoot up” the hospital if he was fired, the complaint says.

Witnesses told authorities Holbert was known to carry firearms and came into the hospital with a backpack, the complaint says.

The complaint also says Holbert was seen drinking alcohol.

Holbert was arrested and hsis vehicle and backpack were seized as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.