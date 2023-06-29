Gov. Justice provides update on splitting DHHR into three departments

(DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has provided an update on the progress that has been made in splitting the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services into three new departments.

Gov. Justice says Dr. Jeff Coben, Interim Secretary of the West Virginia DHHR, will make his planned departure on July 5, 2023.

“Dr. Coben has done a tremendous job heading up DHHR and assisting through the many facets of the upcoming transition to three new departments,” Gov. Justice said. “I ask all West Virginians to join me in thanking him for his service to our state. As he resumes his duties as the Associate Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Public Health at West Virginia University, I am also thankful for his continued leadership and vision on behalf of the people of West Virginia.”

With Dr. Coben leaving the DHHR, Gov. Justice has appointed Dr. Sherri Young as Interim Secretary of the DHHR until the statutory termination of the DHHR and the creation of three new departments on Jan. 1, 2024. Young’s appointment is effective July 5, 2023.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the DHHR will be replaced by the Departments of Health, Human Services, and Health Facilities.

“Having the opportunity to help shape the future of public health for West Virginia is an honor,” said Dr. Sherri Young. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to working together closely with Secretary Persily and Secretary Caruso as we support and protect the health of our West Virginia citizens.”

On May 24, 2023, Gov. Justice announced that Dr. Young would be appointed as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health. He also appointed Dr. Cynthia Persily as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services, and Michael Caruso as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities.

Secretary Coben has signed an order delegating the powers and duties that will be statutorily vested in the new Departments of Human Services and Health Facilities to Secretary Persily and Secretary Caruso, respectively, effective July 5, 2023, according to Gov. Justice. Secretary Young will retain the powers and duties pertaining to the Department of Health.

The West Virginia Department of Health will include the Bureau for Public Health, Office of Emergency Medical Services, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Center for Threat Preparedness, Health Care Authority, Office of Inspector General, and Human Rights Commission.

The West Virginia Department of Human Services will include the Bureau for Behavioral Health, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, Bureau for Family Assistance, Bureau for Medical Services, Bureau for Social Services, and Office of Drug Control Policy.

The West Virginia Department of Health Facilities will include Hopemont Hospital, Jackie Withrow Hospital, John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center, Lakin Hospital, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, Welch Community Hospital, and William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital.

Gov. Justice says the three new cabinet secretaries will develop a memorandum of understanding to establish the Office of Shared Administration, which will provide shared services from centralized units such as finance, human resources management, management information services, and constituent services.

