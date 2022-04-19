Advertisement

Gov. Justice signs two new bills into law

Gov. Justice hosted an event to ceremonially sign into law a pair of bills on Tuesday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice hosted an event to ceremonially sign into law a pair of bills on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 570 will establish training for law enforcement officers in handling individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

New guidelines will be developed dictating how law enforcement officers should respond to individuals who experience Alzheimer’s and related dementias – as well as those on the autism spectrum – who are victims or witnesses to a crime, or suspected or convicted of a crime.

The Governor also signed Senate Bill 698 on Tuesday, which will update the membership requirements for the West Virginia Veterans Council.

Going forward, council members will need to be Veterans who are active in the Veteran community and who have been recommended by a West Virginia Veterans service organization, with consideration given to ensure a diverse representation of service branches in council membership.

