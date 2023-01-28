11th annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry sells out for the first time ever

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For 11 years, Bob Huggins had hosted a fish fry fundraiser to support the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners.

Two causes Huggins was passionate about.

“It’s the first time we actually sold the event out. We have over 2,000 here tonight. It’s to recognize, honor the folks who fought the battle of cancer to help with research, gain access to care,” Executive Director of Development at WVU Cancer Institute Lara McCall said.

Huggins invited former NBA star Charles Barkley as the guest for the event.

Barkley was even staying for a game.

“I’m looking forward to actually seeing a game here. Cause you know you see it on television. When you go to these hometown teams that love their team. It’s always so, different environment,” he said.

Huggins shared with the crowd why he was so passionate about raising money for cancer research.

“I lost my mother to cancer. She was one of the greatest people ever that anyone that’s ever been associated with her would say. Just a great great lady. That did so much for so many,” Huggins said.

Huggins and other guests, including Barkley, emphasized how many people have been touched by someone with cancer and the importance of building a cancer center in Morgantown.

“I want to thank every single person who is in this building. Cause y’all could have been doing something else tonight. Time is the most valuable asset in the world. You guys took time out of your life. So, thank you for being here,” Barkley said.

In addition to the buffet style fish fry there were musical performances by the Davisson Brothers Band and Lords of Lester.

