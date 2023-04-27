Gov. Justice announces run for U.S. Senate

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice officially announces he is running for the U.S. Senate.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon at The Greenbrier, the resort in White Sulphur Springs that he bought in 2009.

He filed candidacy paperwork to run Thursday morning.

Justice is barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term as governor and has been fielding questions about his Senate plans for months.

Manchin, who endorsed Justice in his first gubernatorial bid before their relationship deteriorated, has said he’ll decide his future political plans in December.

If Manchin seeks reelection, it means Manchin is likely in for his toughest test in his three decades in West Virginia politics.

Manchin has been the only Democrat elected to statewide office in West Virginia since Justice switched his party affiliation in 2017.

Justice’s announcement sets up a matchup in the 2024 GOP primary with U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney. Mooney announced his run for Senate less than two weeks after winning his fifth term in the House last November.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doris Faye Watson
Local woman charged with murder of 92-year-old mother
Steven Hunter
Morgantown man charged after child calls 911 to report fatal overdose
Fola Alabi
Man behind romance scam with victims in West Virginia sentenced
Heidi Dodd
Harrison County woman charged with hitting child, 11, in the head
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County

Latest News

WAMSB competition
Buckhannon preparing to host marching band competition
NASA in Fairmont hosts 'Bring Your Kid to Work Day'
NASA hosts ‘Inspiring the Next Generation Day’
NASA in Fairmont hosts 'Bring Your Kid to Work Day'
NASA in Fairmont hosts 'Bring Your Kid to Work Day'
Seth Kennedy
MCSO searching for missing teen