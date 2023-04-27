Gov. Justice announces run for U.S. Senate

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice officially announces he is running for the U.S. Senate.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon at The Greenbrier, the resort in White Sulphur Springs that he bought in 2009.

He filed candidacy paperwork to run Thursday morning.

Justice is barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term as governor and has been fielding questions about his Senate plans for months.

Manchin, who endorsed Justice in his first gubernatorial bid before their relationship deteriorated, has said he’ll decide his future political plans in December.

If Manchin seeks reelection, it means Manchin is likely in for his toughest test in his three decades in West Virginia politics.

Manchin has been the only Democrat elected to statewide office in West Virginia since Justice switched his party affiliation in 2017.

Justice’s announcement sets up a matchup in the 2024 GOP primary with U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney. Mooney announced his run for Senate less than two weeks after winning his fifth term in the House last November.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.