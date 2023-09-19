Marion Co. teacher suspended for inappropriate physical force against special education student

FILE PHOTO of West Fairmont Middle School
FILE PHOTO of West Fairmont Middle School(Veronica Ogbe)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County teacher has been suspended for inappropriate physical force against a special education student.

The Marion County Board of Education unanimously voted to indefinitely suspend West Fairmont Middle School teacher Teresa Sestito for inappropriate physical force against a special education student at Monday night’s meeting.

At this time, details around the physical force are scarce.

5 News has requested comment from Marion County Superintendent Donna Heston and are waiting to hear back at the time of this article’s publication.

It’s unclear what charges, if any, Sestito could be facing at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

