Gov. Justice makes face masks mandatory in indoor public places

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - During Monday’s press briefing, Governor Jim Justice said he is making face masks and coverings mandatory in indoor public places.

“What I am mandating today is I am signing an executive order that requires all West Virginians to wear a face covering in all confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained,” Justice said.

The order will go into effect at midnight Tuesday.

Justice said face mask or covering must be worn in all indoor public places were social distancing isn’t as easy.

The requirement doesn’t apply to children under the age of 9 or anyone who has trouble breathing, or otherwise unable to remove the covering without assistance.

