Advertisement

Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart

(Mike Mozart/ CC by 2.0 - MGN)
(Mike Mozart/ CC by 2.0 - MGN)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court affirmed a nearly $17 million jury verdict for a woman who was injured when staffers tried to detain a shoplifter in Walmart.

The court rejected the retail giant’s appeal on Thursday.

A lawyer for Diane Ankrom, 53, said in 2019 employees tried to detain the shoplifter when he ran into her shopping cart, in which she was pushing her granddaughter. Ankrom fell to the ground with the cart falling on top of her.

Her lawyers said she has had multiple surgeries and been admitted to the hospital over 20 times.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,066 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
Economic recovery from Morgantown Mylan Pharmaceuticals closure could last years
Del. Barrett represents Martinsburg, District 61.
Delegate Jason Barrett switches party registration, bolsters GOP’s House supermajority
Company officials say the chemical involved in the explosion had not been used prior to that day.
Chemical used for the first time when Belle plant exploded
The color-coded map will stand for the next week.
WVDE Color Coded Map: Orange and Gold counties populate North Central West Virginia

Latest News

Dentist collects letters for Santa to take to the North Pole
Dentist collects letters for Santa to take to the North Pole
Dentist collects letters for Santa to take to the North Pole
Dentist collects letters for Santa to take to the North Pole
Santa makes a stop in Jane Lew
Santa makes a stop in Jane Lew
Santa makes a stop in Jane Lew
Santa makes a stop in Jane Lew
Toys for Tots in Randolph County
Toys for Tots in Randolph County