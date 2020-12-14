Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court affirmed a nearly $17 million jury verdict for a woman who was injured when staffers tried to detain a shoplifter in Walmart.

The court rejected the retail giant’s appeal on Thursday.

A lawyer for Diane Ankrom, 53, said in 2019 employees tried to detain the shoplifter when he ran into her shopping cart, in which she was pushing her granddaughter. Ankrom fell to the ground with the cart falling on top of her.

Her lawyers said she has had multiple surgeries and been admitted to the hospital over 20 times.

