WV AG Morrisey joins coalition supporting NRA against lawsuit from New York AG

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that he recently joined a 16-state coalition supporting the National Rifle Association’s lawsuit against New York’s attorney general.

The coalition argues that New York’s attorney general unjustly seeks to dissolve the NRA, which is the country’s oldest civil rights organization and leading Second Amendment advocacy organization, Morrisey Announced in a press release.

In August, New York’s attorney general filed suit in state court seeking to dissolve the NRA. The NRA responded by suing New York’s attorney general in federal court, claiming that her dissolution lawsuit violated the First Amendment by seeking to punish the NRA for its constitutionally protected Second Amendment advocacy.

“New York’s lawsuit seeks to destroy the Second Amendment,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “West Virginia remains in fervent support of the Second Amendment. Our office will vigorously oppose any effort to roll back gun rights and attack those who cherish the freedom to bear arms.

