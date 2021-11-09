Bridgeport Police Dept. presents new body cameras

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department held a presentation of their new body cameras at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The project has been in the works for nearly a year.

Deputy Police Chief Mark Rogers did a demonstration for the council to see how the cameras work.

Rogers says the cameras have already been helpful in viewing interactions between officers and the community.

“There’s an accurate reporting of subtleties that even the officers sometimes miss during the initial contact with someone, but it’s the best case brought to them,” says Rogers.

Rogers says the department hopes to have the camera for all officers within the next 14 days.

