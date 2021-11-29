Advertisement

WVa hospital, striking union set to resume negotiations

About 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital service workers remain on strike
About 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital service workers remain on strike
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Negotiations are set to resume for striking maintenance and service workers at a West Virginia hospital.

Representatives for Cabell Huntington Hospital and more than 900 members of the the Service Employees International Union District 1999 are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday, the hospital said.

Union members went on strike in early November after their contract with the hospital expired.

Hospital human resources director Molly Frick said union members are being asked to begin paying health insurance premiums. Under the hospital’s latest offer, it would have contributed more than 90% of health care costs for employees and their dependents.

The offer also included 3% average annual wage increases, increased shift differentials, an enhanced uniform allowance and continued automatic annual contributions to eligible employees’ retirement accounts.

A temporary restraining order against striking workers will remain in place through Dec. 10. It prohibits certain activities outside the hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginian National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame inductee.
Grafton man to be inducted in National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Kevin Nishita has died after he was shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery of...
Guard for news crew dies after being shot in attempted robbery
“Whenever you’re suffering from postpartum depression, you aren’t yourself, not truly,” Storm...
Local author brings light to postpartum depression in her new book
Rebecca Shugars
Fairmont woman arrested on fraud charge

Latest News

Local business participates in nationwide Small Business Saturday
Local business participates in nationwide Small Business Saturday
Grafton man to be inducted in National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame
Grafton man to be inducted in National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame
Local author brings light to postpartum depression in her new book
Local author brings light to postpartum depression in her new book
Harrison County Schools extend mask mandate
Harrison County Schools extend mask mandate