WVU to create first Division I financial education program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robinhood and WVU will partner together to make financial education coursework available to student athletes.

WVU will become the first division one school to make financial education available for every student athlete starting next fall.

The course will be integrated into the WVU freshman seminar.

When Name, Image and Likeness deals came into effect last summer, student athletes got their chance to make revenue.

WVU came up with a way to manage and educate student athletes who are and could potentially make money off the NIL.

“The beginning of an incredible opportunity to create mountaineers who will engage in truly an educational experience the will transcend the walls of WVU and launch

them into their careers,” said Chair of Finance Department Naomi Boyd.

WVU student athletes that are on scholarship will be required to take the course and optional for those who are not.

Robinhood Markets will also be partnering with WVU to help create the program.

“Especially with the advent of the NCAA rules it’s just an important time to be doing this and it’s an important time in Robinhood’s evolution,” said Chief Legal Officer

Dan Gallagher.

The course comes at an important time in collegiate athletics.

Where student athletes have many opportunities.

Former WVU athletic director Oliver Luck also helps WVU student athletes identify and take advantage of the NIL

“In perspective of looking how valuable financial literacy is is to think there are now 500,000 student athletes who are effectively independent contractors,” said Oliver

Luck

WVU says it has made this a priority to offer this type of educational services and career path to its student athletes.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.