WVU alerted of data breach, involves ‘limited’ amount of personal information

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University was recently alerted of a data breach that involves “a limited amount of personal information being available on a public-facing website.”

WVU was notified on Nov. 28, 2022 that a website set up in December 2021 and used for software development contained WVU information that was inadvertently publicly accessible.

Officials said all information on the website was deleted from public view on Nov. 28, 2022.

During the course of the University’s investigation, officials said it was discovered on Jan. 4, 2023 that a document containing a listing of patient file names was also inadvertently accessible on the website and downloaded by external parties.

University officials said no Social Security numbers, personal financial information, dates of birth, home addresses, account numbers, passwords or any other information that could be used for identity theft purposes were involved.

The unsecured information in the document was limited to a file name with patients’ first and last names and one of the following:

  • The patient’s medical test name
  • The patient’s medical procedure or treatment name
  • The patient’s potential exposure to a disease

Only the file name was disclosed and not the contents of the file or patient medical records, officials said.

The document did not link back to patients’ actual medical files, which officials say are maintained and protected in an encrypted file server accessible only by authorized individuals who provide clinical, academic or administrative services to patients.

WVU is conducting a thorough review of its information security and privacy policies to ensure incidents such as this one do not happen in the future.

At this time, the University has no indication that the personal information of patients has been misused.

WVU is providing notifications, including additional resources and instructions for safeguarding information, to the individuals personally affected by this data breach.

Although no sensitive financial or personal information was disclosed, patients involved in this incident are encouraged to monitor their personal records to ensure there is no suspicious use or misuse of their information.

Click here for more information.

