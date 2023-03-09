Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A school bus driver in Nicholas County was arrested and charged on Wednesday after officials said an incident happened while on duty.

According to the Nicholas County Board of Education, the employee has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

No students or staff members were harmed as a result of the incident, officials said.

Officials will make a more detailed statement once they receive information from the West Virginia State Police.

The BOE said they will take all steps necessary and in accordance with West Virginia law to protect all students and staff.

Officials did not release the name of the employee involved in the incident.

