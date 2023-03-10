Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Nicholas County school bus driver has been arrested on DUI charges.

Casey Dodrill, 33, was charged on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, a teacher’s aide called to report an incident where Dodrill nearly crashed Nicholas County School Bus 134. The complaint says Dodrill allegedly drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover.

The near-crash happened on Dodrill’s route taking children home from Gauley River Elementary School and Richwood High School.

The complaint says Dodrill admitted to officers that he had drank six beers that day and “had a lot on his mind.”

Dodrill then failed three field sobriety tests: a walk and turn test, horizontal eye gaze, and a one leg stand test. He also blew a .118 on a breathalyzer test.

