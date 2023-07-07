Rabies found in feral cat colony in Morgantown, officials say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials in Monongalia County say rabies has been found in a feral cat colony in Morgantown.

The Monongalia County Health Department says on Facebook the feral cat colony is located on Distributor Drive off of Green Bag Road.

Officials say the MCHD will be working with others to mitigate the risk of getting rabies.

The post says the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will be dropping oral rabies vaccine baits by airplane in late August in Monongalia County, and MCHD Environmental Health will distribute the baits by hand in early September.

West Virginia law requires all cats and dogs be vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies is a virus that is transmitted from a bite or scratch of an animal through saliva, the CDC says.

Anyone who has been attacked or bitten by an animal should wash the wound immediately and follow-up with a health care provider.

The CDC says rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease in humans.

